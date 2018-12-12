According to the State of Montana, 1 in 6 Montanans are fighting hunger right now. Director of Community Hope Lisa Foreman says, Laurel is no different.
"Hunger knows no boundaries," says Foreman.
Started in 1983, Community Hope has a simple mission; be there to help anyone for any need. One of the ways they help is by serving as a food bank for the Laurel Community.
"We do 150 to 200 food boxes, we have people come in who just need a loaf of bread, or a can of this so basically yeah it's the community center here in town," said Foreman.
The food bank relies solely on volunteer and Foreman says a lot of their volunteers have been helping out since the very beginning in 1983.
Along with some strong, new volunteers, Foreman says Community Hope also needs more than just turkeys and canned foods.
"You know what we really use a lot of are like side dishes; ramen noodles, rice-a-roni, macaroni and cheese is another big one."
Foreman said Community Hope would not be here if it wasn't for the Laurel community, not just during the holiday season but year round.
"The churches here and the citizens of Laurel are amazing. They really, really support this. They're just a great bunch of people," Foreman said.
If you would like to volunteer or donate to Community Hope, you can call them at 406-628-7281 or visit them at 204 Cedar Avenue in Laurel.