Community helps paint mural at Pub Station

The Billings community gathered to take part in painting a full size mural downtown.

The artist Noah Woodring is a junior at Senior high school.

A mural contest was held at the Career Center where Woodring submitted his piece with the encouragement of his teacher.

He was selected to help bring his vibrant creation to life.

"The theme was there's space for you here in Billings, so I was trying to think of what kind of best embodied Billings," said Woodring. "There's the Babcock theater and there's the Western Heritage Center, the Moss Mansion and First Interstate building. It's really cool to contribute to where I grew up and it's cool that I got chosen.

The whole project is a collaboration with Big Sky Economic Development, Better off in Billings and other community partners to celebrate downtown Billings and your neighborhood.

The mural is located at the Pub Station.