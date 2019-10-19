Community gathers to 'Refresh the Rims'

BILLINGS, Mont. -- MSUB's Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program (OAL) invited the community today to 'Refresh the Rims.'

Students and community members gathered at Swords Park to help pick up trash and remove any graffiti from the area. This is the sixth annual 'Refresh the Rims' event. OAL says their mission is to get the community involved in improving one of Billings' most defining landmarks.

Amber Easton and her family are on board and came out today to help restore the Rims.

"I told my step-son Haven that since we're able bodies in the community that we could volunteer to pick up the areas we like to enjoy so, that's pretty much it," says Easton.

Volunteers ended their clean-up around 11:30 this morning. Those who participated received a free T-shirt for helping serve the community.

If you'd like to learn more about volunteer opportunities, you can head to the Billings Parks and Recreations website https://www.billingsparks.org/.