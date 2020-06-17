Community forum set to be held to discuss Elder Grove Schools levy

KULR- A community forum is set to be held Thursday regarding a new levy for educational resources.

The funds will go to resources like elective classes, that will teach skills for jobs out of school.

Some listed are welding, 3D printing, wood shop and photography.

Other parts of the funds will go toward custodial staff, food services and additional tech support staff.

Elder Grove School District 8 is also laying out how they prove they are responsible with those tax dollars. For example, using refurbished technology instead of new, when possible.

The levy will cost tax payers $87.28 per year, for every $100,000 in market value of a home.

The community forum to discuss the levy is set for Thursday, June 18th, at 5:30pm in the new middle school gym.