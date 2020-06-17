KULR- A community forum is held Thursday (6/18) evening regarding a new levy for educational resources.

The funds will go to resources like elective classes, that will teach skills for jobs out of school.

Some listed are welding, 3D printing, wood shop and photography.

Other parts of the funds will go toward custodial staff, food services and additional tech support staff.

Elder Grove School District 8 is also laying out how they prove they are responsible with those tax dollars. For example, using refurbished technology instead of new, when possible.

The levy will cost tax payers $87.28 per year, for every $100,000 in market value of a home.

The community forum to discuss the levy was on Thursday, June 18th, at 5:30pm in the new middle school gym.

When asked what he hopes the meeting will bring, Superintendent Nathan Schmitz said, "I don't believe that everyone who walks away this evening is going to see it exactly as I do, nor should they. But having that healthy productive dialogue is critical and I invite that, I welcome that. I'm looking forward to having that tonight".

The proposal is set to be on the ballot July 7th, 2020.