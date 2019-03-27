An Elders and Veterans Feed was provided on Wednesday in Crow Agency to help those in need as the town continues to have water pressure and flooding issues.

From noon until all the food was gone, a group of volunteers known as "Warrior Hope" helped feed Elder's, Veteran's, and anyone who was affected by the flooding currently in Crow Agency.

Food and hygiene care packages were also available to those who came by the multi-purpose building. All the items were collected by community members and a group from Sheridan, Wyoming called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors."

Volunteers said it's important for everyone to come together right now and help each other during the tough times.

Gregory Hill, a veteran from Crow Agency said, "Right now for everybody at this moment it's very needed it's needed very much you know and every time they have a feed you know I'm sure everybody really appreciates it but like I said we are human beings and we should look out for each other, we're all in this world together."

"Warriors Hope" volunteers said a turkey lunch will be held for Elders and veterans again next month on April 30th.

For more information or to contribute you can contact Niki Stewart at 861-0780.