BILLINGS - Numerous community entities were mobilized over the weekend, after a pile up of about 30 cars left dozens of people stranded on the Yellowstone River Bridge Saturday.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Captain Keith Edgell says a 'perfect storm' of dangerous driving conditions, including ice and limited visibility due to snow, contributed to the multiple vehicle crash on I-90 leaving two hospitalized.

Around seven troopers were working the scene Saturday, with two primary troopers leading the crash investigation, while a Sergeant and Captain Edgell assist with gathering information.

The two major hospitals in Billings, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, train for multi-casualty emergencies, so they are at the top of their game when disasters like this strike.

"This is something that we're very used to," Dr. Gordon Riha, MD, a trauma surgeon at Billings Clinic said. "Additionally, with COVID and the influx of COVID patients recently, this has taught us to prepare for any sort of influx of patients as well."

Dr. Barry McKenzie, Trauma Medical Director at St. Vincent Healthcare, says being able to perform well, as a whole, really comes down to EMS triaging patients.

"In this situation, they did a fantastic job of getting through all the cars, even though sometimes the people they were talking to on-scene couldn't even see the patients, they could only talk to the patients," Dr. McKenzie said. "They were just trapped, and as cars could peel away from the chaos, then the EMS could get there, and then we already knew we only had two severely injured patients from all these cars."

MHP Captain Edgell says we don't often see pile-ups of this magnitude in Montana. It's one of the largest ones he's seen in his over 30 year career, and while there were many injuries, all those involved made it out alive.

"Somebody was watching out for us that day," he said.