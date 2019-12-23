Community donates gifts for kids in foster care in Yellowstone County

Child and Family Services of Yellowstone County said there are just under 1,000 kids in care in the county, either in kinship care or foster care. And, the community is coming together to make sure all the kids have presents for Christmas.

Child Protection Specialist of Yellowstone County Jared Bangerter said, "This is great. In fact, I don't know, I think we received like three different donations yesterday. And, so every time we received a donation yesterday, I walked through to see all of the awesome gifts people are giving for the kids we are serving."

Bangerter said foster parents can come through and fill a sack with gifts for their foster kids. There are toys and clothes available.

Bangerter said, "It helps make sure that the kids that have been removed have a Christmas."

He said it’s not too late if you want to donate.