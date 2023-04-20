Community Diaper Drive collects more than 40k Diapers in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont -- For the fourth year in a row, Family Promise and the United Way of Yellowstone County partnered together for a community Diaper Drive Thursday afternoon. Family Promise and The United Way in Billings said they reached 70% of their goal of 50,000 diapers for families in need.
Reiser said "One case of diapers at one of the big bulk stores is like $65 and that is a little bit of a lower cost, but not everyone can afford to have those memberships either, and so being able to buy. I mean you're talking about at least $15 to $20 for a smaller pack, that's one week if you're lucky."
I few people who dropped off boxes of diapers said being a member of the community is about helping others when you can.
Robin Morgan of Billings said, "I love the diaper drive because they are so expensive and I just think it's really important outreach, keeping kids clean and dry is critical to their overall health and wellbeing, so I'm happy to help.
Tyler Rel who works at Marimint said, "like I said helping the community and making everything better is a huge part of what we stand for and what we hope billings is standing for and it seems like it, I mean we have a lot of diapers here."
United Way and Family Promise are always accepting donations of diapers, wipes, and formula. For families who need those items, you can pick them up at the Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley downtown every Tuesday from 3:30-5:30 pm.