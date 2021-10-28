BILLINGS - The community COVID-19 testing site, located in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot, administered 178 tests on Monday, Oct. 25. The tests are offered to people who have symptoms of COVID or who are close contacts of someone who has COVID.

"I think we surprised everybody with the numbers," Regional Emergency Manager for SLC Health Jennifer Staton said. "When we set this up a year ago or so, they were busy, but I don't think they were bringing 180 people through on some days."

Staton said they average about 130 tests a day. Mondays are the busiest day. The busiest time each day is the first hour and a half, from 9-10:30 a.m.

The testing site is is on the corner of 11th Avenue North and N. Broadway in parking lot M. It was relocated there on Oct.18 to help keep up with demand.

Tests are given from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed, although they only have capacity to give 200 tests a day. Make sure to bring your insurance card with you.

The tests are available for people ages five and older with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been identified as a close contact of someone with COVID. Results are returned within 48 hours.