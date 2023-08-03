HARDIN, MT- Hardin Helping Hands Food Bank and Big Horn Men’s Life Group will hold a multi-day fundraiser to help the family of Faron Enemyhunter whose life was claimed by a house fire earlier this week.

Faron otherwise known as ‘Chubby’ was the sole victim of the house fire that destroyed all the family's personal belongings, injured another child with 2nd-degree burns, and took the life of their family dog Raydar.

The fundraiser will take place at Hardin Farmers Market from 5-7:30 PM on August 10th, 17th, and 24th.

At the event, they will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and a drink combo for $8 and all the proceeds will go to the White Bear Family.

The family’s GoFundMe is also available to view here.