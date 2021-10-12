BILLINGS - Community members can support healthcare workers through a new program called "adopt a unit."

Billings Clinic said over 40 community groups have already signed up to participate. Those community groups will show gestures of support to their adopted unit twice a month through the end of the year.

Laura Kirschenmann adopted the pediatric department at Billings Clinic. She said healthcare workers need support right now.

"Just to acknowledge everyone for the hard work that they do. Let them know that we see what they're doing, we appreciate what they're doing, cause they need that. They need that reminder," she said.

Billings Clinic said since they started the adopt a unit program, there has been a delivery in the hospital every single day. They want the community to know they are "incredibly thankful."

If you want to participate, you can email Jen Potts at jpotts1@billingsclinic.org.