Yellowstone County commissioners are thinking about a grant that could provide more COVID tests at the county detention facility.

They want to use a "scratch and sniff" type test that only takes about a minute to do.

At the meeting this afternoon, an independent consultant gave a presentation alongside Sheriff Mike Linder, explaining how the tests work.

They use sense of smell to indicate if an inmate or staff member might have covid.

Due to increased crime, and the need for extra precautions at the jail, Sheriff Linder said it would be nice to get inmates tested faster at booking, and to help with contact tracing too.

"We do a lot of sending inmates around, whether they go to different agencies or facilities, or if they're going to go to court. And we just want to have something else to add to the different ways we test," Linder said.

No decision was made by County Commissioners Monday afternoon but if they sign off on this in the coming weeks, it would be a $50,000 grant for the tests.

This would also allow the jail to test for COVID 24 hours a day. Even though they have medical staff there around the clock, we're told they aren't always available to do COVID tests.