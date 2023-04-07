FORSYTH, Mont. - Montanans who purchased insurance through Kileen Moria Hagadone or Rosebud County Insurance, Inc. are being encouraged to contact their insurance after an investigation led to their producer licenses being suspended.

The Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor (CSI),Troy Downing, suspended the producer licenses of Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance, Inc (RCII) after an investigation found prohibited acts committed by the licensees.

According to CSI, an ongoing investigation found that several insurance customers reported paying their insurance premiums in full to Hagadone/RCII and that they were notified by their insurance companies that their insurance policies were either subject to cancellation or had been canceled for non-payment of premium.

It was also found that attempts to pay premiums through bank accounts controlled by Hagadone/RCII were being rejected for non-sufficient funds. Other prohibited acts were also revealed but not detailed by CSI.

If you purchased insurance through Kileen Moria Hagadone or Rosebud County Insurance, Inc., should promptly take the following actions:

Contact your insurance company directly and verify that you have insurance in place: Ask if your policy is in effect now, verify that it has not been canceled, and request a copy of your insurance policy. Verify that the amount of money you paid for the insurance (the premium) has been received in full by the insurance company and that you do not owe any more money to keep the insurance policy in effect. If you determine your policy has been canceled, is subject to cancellation for non-payment of premium, or that the money you paid for the insurance has not been delivered in full to the insurance company, find proof that you paid what you owed. Find your receipts for premium payments, canceled checks, or other documents which prove you paid what you owed. If you received any letters or emails indicating your policy has been or may be canceled for any reason, find and save those communications.

Anyone who is unsatisfied with their responses to their questions, or if the insurance insurance company advises your policy may be, or has been canceled even though you have paid all the money you owe for the insurance in full, you can contact the Commissioner of Insurance at: csi@mt.gov and (406) 444-2040.