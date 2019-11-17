UPDATE: An investigation is ongoing as to what caused the fire.

At 3:18 Sunday afternoon, fire crews and local law enforcement responded to a structure fire at 3050 1st Ave. S. on Billings south side.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Ed Regele says, at this time, the cause of this fire is unknown. Upon arrival, fire crews had to force entry into the building; as it was locked up.

Nobody was reported to be in the building and there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The building is believed to be an auto body shop and is attached to an Auto Hail Repair.

Investigators will continue their work Monday morning and we'll continue to bring you updates on-air and online.

