BILLINGS, Mont -- Many people experiencing homelessness find it hard to come by essentials like clothes and socks.

Tonight, one comedian is stopping by the Magic City to host a clothing donation to help with those basic needs.

According to the U.S. Department of Interagency Council on Homelessness, in 2020 the Treasure State there were over 15 hundred people experiencing homelessness.

One comedian is hoping to make that experience a little easier.

Tonight, at the Squire Lounge comedian Elvis Ali will be doing a socks and undies clothing drive.

For the last four years Elvis has been traveling across the county putting on clothing drives alongside his shows.

This is his second time back in Billings, he says the last time he was here the crowd was great, but he could definitely see the needs of people who experience homelessness.

Ali adds, he does comedy shows at shelters because it can add a little joy to someone's day

“I also perform at shelters – that started by accident and I always remembered it and I just made it a consistent thing, even just seeing them smile a little bit or cheer up a little bit that’s worth it.” Ali says.

Elvis says most of the time he gets a lot of donations, other times he doesn’t, but its still good to be able to spend time with a group of people who are often looked over

Elvis Ali’s socks and undies drive hopes to spread laughter and help those in need.