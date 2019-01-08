The blood supply in Billings and Eastern Montana is critically low.

We have the Vitalant mobile blood donation bus in our parking lot today from 10 until 2pm. Please come out and join us in restocking the blood supply.

We're located at 2045 Overland Avenue next to Outback Steakhouse.

If you can't make it to KULR-8 today, we hope you will consider making an appointment at Vitalant at 1444 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102.

You can call and make an appointment dialing 1-800-365-4450.

Donation hours in Billings are:

Mon: 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Tues: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wed: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thurs: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Fri, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sat: 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sun: 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.