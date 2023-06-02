COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police in Columbus are investigating after a pet cat was shot and killed by a suspected pellet gun on the 400 block of B St. Thursday afternoon.

The Columbus Police Department says this is the first reported incident of an animal dying, however, they have heard of several similar incidents that have occurred resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

Cat owners are advised to keep their cats inside for safety.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 406-322-5313.

If you suspect your cat may have been harmed or injured in a similar fashion, you are asked to contact Stillwater County Sheriff's Office 406-322-5326 and make a report.

If you see or hear any suspicious activity, report it immediately.