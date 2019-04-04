The Columbus community is gearing up to build a new playground and kids in the area have teamed up with designers to make their vision come to life.

The project has been in the works for 2 years, with dozens of volunteers working towards to creating a fun and safe space for kids.

"We have people who are just cooking food for us and just with childcare, it's just really cool to see people with different skills and interests pulling together in our community," said coordinator Lacey Shaw.

Leathers and Associates has completed projects across Montana and a consultant took sketches from kids as a source of inspiration.

The playground will also include a jungle treehouse, a three way racing slide, wavy monkey bars, a honey bear hideout and a fairy playhouse.

"So it's designed for kids ages 5-12 and it has elements for bigger kids to play on and it's fenced in so parents can keep a safe eye on where their kids are at," added Shaw.

The group said they are thankful for the support and currently have a GoFundMe page set up to help raise the additional funds needed for completion.

"We're still in need of $30,000, but it's been awesome because Playground Plastics has worked with us and is willing to ship the equipment and let us build while we continue to fundraiser," said coordinator Toshau Leonard.

A local construction team will help oversee the build and if you would like to help, you can come down to Granite Peak Park on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 8 am to 8 pm.