COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Fire Rescue recognized several members at their annual appreciation dinner on Sunday.

In 2022, members responded to 973 calls for service and had over 3,265 hours of training and over 43,953 on call hours.

“Thank you to all the Staff, volunteers, and family that make all of this possible. Your support is very much appreciated!” Columbus Fire Rescue wrote.

The following awards and recognitions were shared:

10 year members: Shane Warehime Ryan Heminger Nick Ankney Firefighter of the year:

Thomas Robbins

Chiefs Award: Bengt Rickbeil

Most incident responses for a volunteer (71): Alex DeVilbiss

Most training hours for a volunteer (92): Thomas Robbins

Most on call hours for a volunteer (867): Marsha Olson

Rookie Firefighter/EMT: Irving Rodriguez

Lifetime Achievement award: Dick Henry

Promotions: Thomas Robbins - Captain Derrick Gaedcke - Lieutenant Brian Purdum - Lieutenant FF/Medic - Ian Ross FF/Medic - Blake Sowers