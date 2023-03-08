COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Fire Rescue recognized several members at their annual appreciation dinner on Sunday.
In 2022, members responded to 973 calls for service and had over 3,265 hours of training and over 43,953 on call hours.
“Thank you to all the Staff, volunteers, and family that make all of this possible. Your support is very much appreciated!” Columbus Fire Rescue wrote.
The following awards and recognitions were shared:
10 year members:
Shane Warehime
Ryan Heminger
Nick Ankney
Firefighter of the year:
Chiefs Award:
Bengt Rickbeil
Most incident responses for a volunteer (71):
Alex DeVilbiss
Most training hours for a volunteer (92):
Thomas Robbins
Most on call hours for a volunteer (867):
Marsha Olson
Rookie Firefighter/EMT:
Irving Rodriguez
Lifetime Achievement award:
Dick Henry
Promotions:
Thomas Robbins - Captain
Derrick Gaedcke - Lieutenant
Brian Purdum - Lieutenant
FF/Medic - Ian Ross
FF/Medic - Blake Sowers
Swore in 6 New Members:
Rodney Wiersema
Laura Kienitz
Andrew Porter
Amy D'Allesandro
Alan Fisher
Mat Keating