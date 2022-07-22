COLUMBUS, Mont. - Fire crews with Columbus Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls Thursday.

A downed power line was reported on Shane creek on private ground before a bailer fire turned wildland fire was seen near Molt.

The fire, named the McFarland Fire, was held at 130 acres.

Multiple agencies responded, including Molt Fire, Rapelje Fire, Columbus Fire, a helicopter from the DNRC and other severity engines from neighboring departments.

After handling the McFarland Fire, Columbus Fire Rescue says they responded to a car fire that resulted in a total loss of the vehicle.