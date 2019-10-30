Columbus Fire Department offering cadet program for high school students

The cadet program that is offered through the Columbus Fire Department is available to students at Columbus High School and Reed Point between the ages of 16 and 18.

The program gives kids hands on firefighting training along with allowing them the opportunity to earn school credits.

The program offers the kids a chance to learn various tactics that the department uses when battling fires along with giving them valuable expereicne that they can use to further their careers in firefighting.

Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger says "once they go through their training and they can get actual certifications for this stuff and everything else then they can respond with us on some of the incidents, be part of what we are doing. they'll go through the exact same training that the regular firefighters will and everything"

If your son or daughter is interested in joining the cadet program you can sign them up at the Columbus Fire Station at 944 East Pike Avenue.