Colstrip Units 1 and 2 to be officially retired by Sunday, January 5

Talen Energy announced Thursday Colstrip Units 1 and 2 are expected to be formally retired Sunday, January 5.

A spokeswoman for Talen Energy said the units will stop operating on or before that date when they run out of coal.

State Senator Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip) issued a statement today on the announcement of the closure.

The statement reads in part: "My thoughts and prayers are with the union workers who will lose their jobs and their families. They have served Colstrip and all of Montana well and we owe them a debt of gratitude for providing the baseload power we need to keep our communities safe and strong. I actually worked on Units 1 and 2 when there were just pilings on the ground. I could not believe how good the money was and there were workers from all over the world.

"As I have said for years, this is not just a Colstrip issue, it is a Montana issue. This is a prime example of how out-of-state and foreign dark money are destroying our communities and our families. Coal does so much more than power our homes. Coal funds our public schools, infrastructure, parks, and libraries. The Coal Severance Tax generates irreplaceable revenue for these essential public services, unlike hobby projects like wind and solar which produce no revenue for these services."

A previously issued statement by Talen Energy explaining why they believe the closure of Colstrip Units 1 and 2 is necessary can be found below.

"The decision to retire Colstrip Units 1 and 2 comes after extensive review and exhaustive efforts over the last few years to address the financial challenges that these units face," said Dale Lebsack, Talen Montana President. Lebsack continued, "The plant team has done a great job of responding to the challenges faced by Units 1 and 2, but we have been unsuccessful in making the units economically viable. Fuel constitutes the bulk of our operating cost, and our repeated efforts to negotiate lower fuel prices with Westmoreland Rosebud Mining, the plant's sole and only historically permitted fuel supplier, have been rebuffed. Rather than working with us to keep Units 1 and 2 open, Westmoreland is proposing to increase the units' fuel cost going forward."

Talen Montana will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the retirement process is orderly and minimizes the effect on employees, community members and other key stakeholders. Talen Montana will look to redeploy affected Colstrip employees to work on Unit 1 and 2 retirement activities or the operation and maintenance of Units 3 and 4.

Talen Montana, in its role as Colstrip operator, continues to work with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality ("MDEQ") to address groundwater impacts at the Colstrip site as required by the 2012 Administrative Order on Consent and is complying with all other applicable laws and regulations related to site remediation, including EPA's Coal Combustion Residual Rule. The Colstrip Units 1 and 2 owners intend to fulfill those existing commitments to the State of Montana after Colstrip Units 1 and 2 are retired. As required by Montana's Coal-Fired Generating Unit Remediation Act enacted in 2017, the Colstrip Units 1 and 2 owners will submit a remediation plan to MDEQ no later than three months after permanently retiring the units which will detail their plan to remediate Colstrip Units 1 and 2.