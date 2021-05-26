BILLINGS - A teenage girl is lucky to be alive after she underwent an emergency brain surgery to remove a large tumor just a few months ago.

Kenzie Rogers, 17, is healthy now, but back in December she began feeling ill, experiencing dizziness and suffering from headaches.

She visited a hospital in January but doctors at the time could not determine what was wrong with her.

Two weeks later, after she felt particularly ill, Kenzie was rushed to the St. Vincent Healthcare emergency room.

A CAT scan revealed there was a large mass inside her brain, prompting the hospital to call Neurosurgeon Stewart Goodman to perform an emergency craniotomy. One hour later Kenzie was having brain surgery.

"The risk is that she can die suddenly, die in a flash at any moment. We had to move and move fast, and we don't know how much time you have but you just can't delay," Dr. Goodman said.

Thankfully, Kenzie faired well through the surgery and says she was already feeling better right after.

"But when I woke up I felt great. I was really shocked when I saw my hair, I really was, but I felt so much better. I didn't realize how sick I was until that happened. He did basically say I probably only had a few days left, maybe a week at that," Kenzie said.

Dr. Goodman says brain tumors are more common than people may realize. He says headaches are not abnormal, but severe, constant headaches should be checked out.