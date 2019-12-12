COLSTRIP- Unable to obtain parts and an alternative water supply to the high school, Colstrip Public Schools will remain closed through Friday.

Pontius Construction, Allied Plumbing, Billings Restoration, Sagebrush Industries, the City Department and Colstrip Fire, all collaborating with school officials to fix the compromised pipe.

The schools will remain closed because the pipe affected supplies water to the main cafeteria located in the high school.

According to Superintendent Bob Lewandowski fixing the compromised water pipe is "taking a while".

The location of the break is located about 20ft underground.

Today the District excavated the broken water main at Colstrip High School.

The leak caused significant flooding to the lower section of the high school and caused flood damage to six classrooms.

"There was two inches of water and mud in six classrooms," Lewandowski said. "I'd say it will take about a week to get those classrooms up and running."

The leak was discovered Wednesday at about 5 p.m. and reported by a school custodian.

