COLSTRIP, Mont. - Colstrip schools will only run two yellow bus routes on Sept. 20,21 and 22, due to a bus driver shortage.

Bus routes Taz and Garfield be the only two running for those three days, according to a Facebook post from Colstrip Public Schools.

Route Taz will pick up students at the Muddy Cluster stop on the Speedy route. Route Garfield will pick up the rest of the Speedy stops students.

Suburbans owned by the school will pick up overflow students who will not fit on the buses. CPRD will pick up the CPRD kids after school.

Buses may run up to 15 minutes late at some stops.