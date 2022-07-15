Colstrip Public Schools using emergency authorizations to fill vacant teaching positions

COLSTRIP, Mont. - Colstrip Public Schools is using emergency authorizations to fill vacant teaching positions ahead of the 2022/2023 school year.

Colstrip Public Schools Superintendent Bob Lewandowski said they are using emergency authorizations to fill the following positions:

High School

1 FTE Business

1 FTE Family Consumer Science

0.4 FTE Physical Education

Middle School

0.5 FTE Art

0.5 FTE Family Consumer Science

1 FTE Music

The district is also looking for two elementary special education teachers, although they aren't using emergency authorizations to fill those positions.

The district is offering a sign-on stipend and a good faith stipend totaling $2500 to help attract applicants.

"We're trying to reach out and attract as many people as we possibly can to get the best people we possibly can," he said.

Lewandowski said current staff also get stipends.

"We appreciate those people we have as well as those people we want to get," he said.

Lewandowski said the district has seen a lot of staff retire within the last few years, especially triggered by Covid.

"Right now is the most challenging time of my time of being an educator," he said. "This makes my 19th year as a superintendent. My 33rd year in this business of education. And it's never been more challenging. The people out there doing this job, you just really have to give them a new level of appreciation. Because they are challenged by the public. They are challenged daily in the classroom by their children. And do their best to do their best. And it doesn't seem like a lot of people always recognize that. And I just want educators to know, they're special. What they are doing is special. And it takes a special person to take that responsibility on. And we're looking for those special people across the country and right here in Colstrip."