Colstrip Public School District will remain closed for rest of school year

BILLINGS, Mont - With phase one of reopening the state underway, Governor Steve Bullock has left the decision of reopening school's up to the individual school districts. Following last night's decision by Billings School District Two, the Colstrip Public School Board of Trustees announce they have also chosen to continue distance learning for their students.

The Colstrip Public Schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. The Colstrip School District includes the following schools: Colstrip High School, Frank Brattin Middle School and Pine Butte Elementary.

The Board of Trustees has also approved measures to provide a framework in which graduation and promotional ceremonies may take place during the COVID-19 school closure and measures establishing alternative grading procedures.