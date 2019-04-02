Colstrip discussed during Senate and House energy hearings in Washington D.C.

The coal fired power plant in Colstrip was part of a large discussion on energy on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Both the House and Senate held hearings and Representative Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines took part advocating to protect the power plant.

Senator Daines had his opportunity to address the issue with Energy Secretary Rick Perry pointing out Colstrip continued to produce power when other energy production facilities were forced to shut down due to the excessive cold.

Senator Daines stated that wind power specifically was shut down once temperatures reached -23 degrees which could have put lives at risk.

Secretary Perry responded that the Department of Energy wants to continue to support all kinds of energy production. "You never want to have that phone call that comes in and says we've got people that are losing their lives in part of the state because we were not willing to pay for a diversity to make sure we had an all of the above energy strategy."

Secretary Perry then pledged at the Senator’s request to work with Montana to find ways to accelerate Department of Energy investments into Colstrip.

Meanwhile, Washington Governor Jay Inslee testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change.

Inslee was grilled by committee members about his administrations clean energy policy that looks to eliminate coal power altogether in Washington with some of that power being generated by Colstrip.

Representative Greg Gianforte expressed Colstrip's importance to the Montana economy and highlighted his frustration with Inslee's policies which prevent Colstrip from selling coal to Japan.

The Congressman spoke with force as he invited the Governor to tour Colstrip and meet the people Inslee's energy policies are impacting.

Governor Inslee responded saying to Congressman Gianforte, "I would invite you to come meet the people who are having trouble breathing because of coal fired electricity pollution. These are the children of the State of Washington and the people whose houses are burning down. We both have constituents. All of them deserve our respect and attention and I think if we work together we can help them all."

Inslee also stated during his conversation with Congressman Gianforte that Washington has put in policies to help communities there overcome the closure of a coal fired plant.

Inslee said similar programs can be adopted in Montana.