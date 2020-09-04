BILLINGS, Mont. - Chadwick Boseman's sudden passing to colon cancer continues to shock the world. Many are wondering how a young and seemingly healthy person could die from this disease. We spoke with a gastroenterologist from Billings Clinic to learn more about this cancer.

"We know that colon cancer is rising in the younger population," said Dr. Eric Nelsen, a gastroenterologist for Billings Clinic.

Typically not screened until a patient is 50 or older, Dr. Nelsen says colonoscopies are becoming more common for those under 50.

"Two years ago the American Cancer Society recognized this rising incidence of colon cancer in young people, so they lowered it to 45," Dr. Nelson said.

It's the third most common cancer type for both men and women, with 4% of Americans developing the disease during their lifetime. Those who develop stage 4 colon cancer have a 35% chance of surviving the next five years.

Dr. Nelson told us the best way to beat this disease is by preventing it.

"Colonoscopy is the only test that can catch precancerous lesions called polyps, and we take them out before they even become cancer."

Dr. Nelson says if you start having rectal bleeding, new abdominal pain, constipation, or diarrhea, talk to your doctor.

Nelson also mentioned people under 40 don't have to rush to get a colonoscopy, but those who have family history with the disease should be more cautious.

"If you have a family or a loved one, first degree relative that was less than 60 who was diagnosed with colon cancer, you should start 10 years before they were diagnosed, or 40, whichever is sooner," Dr. Nelsen said.

Besides getting tested and looking out for early signs, Nelsen pointed out another way to prevent the disease.

"What young people can do is just live healthy. We know that being a healthy body weight and eating a diet high in fiber and low on red meats helps prevent colon cancer."