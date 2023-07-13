BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana announced one of its Colombian red-tailed boa has passed.

Jenkins was born around 2013 and came to ZooMontana in 2018 as a pet surrender along with Leroy.

According to the zoo, Jenkins had a recent change of behavior and a vet visit found severe arthritis throughout her spine; which was rapidly deteriorating and causing her both pain and lack of movement.

The decision was made to humanely euthanize Jenkins, and the procedure was done in the presence of staff and veterinarians.

“This decision was not made lightly, as Jenkins was estimated to only be around 8-10 years old — only a fraction of the time we had prepared to spend with her. Our thoughts are with everyone who loved, cared for, and knew this sweet girl,” ZooMontana wrote.