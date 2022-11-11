BILLINGS, Mont. - Lonnie Bell, a veteran and country music DJ, passed away earlier this month.

"Lonnie did so much," said Taylor Brown, the President of the Northern AG Network.

"He was born where country music was, almost at the same time country music was, and lived it for the next 98 years."

Bell served in World War ll, joining months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. While continuing his service in the Navy, he worked part-time at a radio station in Hawaii, later becoming a DJ and talent scout.

"He helped discover Loretta Lynn," said Brown.

"He was so happy to hear her for the first time. He was delightfully surprised."

I spoke with Bell earlier this year, and he gave life advice that anybody should consider.

"Just be honest, be fair, don't take anyone's accounts away from them, that sort of thing. But you learn by being honest, that's the main thing," said Bell.

He reflected on his life and accomplishments with pride, and was happy with the path he discovered while in the Navy.