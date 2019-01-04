It was a big day in Yellowstone County for one newly elected district judge.

Colette Davies was sworn into the 13th judicial court on Friday after her victory in the 2018 election.

Many judges and lawyers were in attendance for the swearing in ceremony, including now former partner, John Heenan.

KULR-8 had the opportunity to chat with Judge Davies on her big day. She says she's humbled, honored, and looking forward to serving the community she calls home.

"This is my lifetime home. This community means the world to me, the safety of this community means the world to me, the people in this community are very important to me. I'm honored and humbled to be chosen and elected by this community and I'm ready to get to work," said Davies.

On November 6th of last year Colette Davies defeated Thomas Pardy by about seven-thousand votes, solidifying her spot as the new Yellowstone County judge.