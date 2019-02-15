A 20-year-old cold case may soon have a resolution.

A man incarcerated in Washington State was back in the Magic City Friday.

That man is Zachary David O'Neill.

He's charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide and Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

According to charging documents O'Neill is believed responsible for an attack that took place in Billings on September 5, 1998.

Investigators contend that O'Neill attacked a woman identified as J.L. put her in a sleeper hold, held a knife to her throat, and then raped her.

Investigators contend that in 2017 O'Neill admitted to the attack during an interview in an unrelated investigation.

Investigators say a DNA sample taken from O'Neill matched DNA recovered at the scene in 1998.

O'Neill remains in the Yellowstone County Detention facility on a $500,000 dollar bond.