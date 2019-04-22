CodeRED test results from last weeks test

KULR (Yellowstone County) - The CodeRED emergency alert system has been a hot topic throughout Yellowstone County in recent months. A test of both CodeRED and the emergency sirens throughout the county last week received mixed reviews among residents.

Yellowstone County DES Director K.C. Williams says both tests of the CodeRed emergency service and siren system went well.

The company that created CodeRed, OnSolve, were the ones who orchestrated the test conducted last Wednesday. After the test was concluded, many said they received the notification late.

Williams says certain notifications were intentionally delayed.

"On solve was testing the connectivity and bandwidth of the system. They were trying to identify what was the best calling speed, how many calls per minute was the optimum number of calls per minute to make (was) to reach Yellowstone County," said Williams.

Some of the numbers logged from last week's test are as follows.

There were 68,642 phone calls, 603 emails, 1,495 text messages, and 17 TDD (telecommunications device for the deaf).

Additionally, OnSolve is still crunching numbers on how many calls were missed and went to answering machines.

DES and the Yellowstone County Commissioners want to remind you that you do not need the app to use CodeRed's services. You can register your landline if you do not have a smartphone through the DES page on the Yellowstone County website.