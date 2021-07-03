Coast Guard rescue pilots from a cargo plane that crashed into the Pacific Ocean

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 96 to 102 degrees are
forecast to continue through Sunday. Temperatures will only cool
off to around 65 degrees at night.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Sunday Night.
* IMPACTS...The prolonged period of hot temperatures increases the
threat of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY...
At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from 15 miles north of Billings Heights to 7 miles
northwest of Laurel. Movement was east southeast at 15 mph.
Expect northwest winds gusting 30 to 50 mph, followed by brief
moderate to heavy rainfall and occasional lightning. Heads up if you
are outdoors.
Locations impacted include...
Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Shepherd, Huntley, Billings Heights,
Billings West End and Acton.