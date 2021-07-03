Coast Guard rescue pilots from a cargo plane that crashed into the Pacific Ocean

We're hearing from members of the coast guard who helped rescue two pilots from a cargo plane that went down in the ocean near Oahu, Hawaii.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating after the Boeing 737-200 cargo plane crashed early Friday shortly after departing Honolulu.

The aircraft was headed to Maui when authorities say both engines on the plane apparently failed.

Two pilots, the only people aboard, were seriously injured but survived.

Coast guard members say they spotted one of the pilots on the plane's tail... The other was clinging to a bed of cargo.

No word what may have caused both engines to fail.

Transair has been in operation since 1982... Flying cargo flights around the islands.