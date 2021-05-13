Grizzly bear
Cropped Photo: Oregon State University / CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

RED LODGE, Mont. - Coal Miner's Park is closed due to bear activity, according to a Facebook post from City of Red Lodge, Montana.

The park has been closed out of an abundance of caution. They say it will remain closed until further notice.

Tags

Recommended for you