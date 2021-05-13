RED LODGE, Mont. - Coal Miner's Park is closed due to bear activity, according to a Facebook post from City of Red Lodge, Montana.
The park has been closed out of an abundance of caution. They say it will remain closed until further notice.
RED LODGE, Mont. - Coal Miner's Park is closed due to bear activity, according to a Facebook post from City of Red Lodge, Montana.
The park has been closed out of an abundance of caution. They say it will remain closed until further notice.
Digital Content Creator
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.