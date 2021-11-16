BILLINGS — RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic announced they are complying with the COVID vaccine requirements as outlined in the CMS interim final rule.

Recently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued its final interim rule that requires most Medicare and Medicaid certified providers to ensure their staff is fully vaccinated against COVID. Failure to comply with the rule could result in monetary penalties, denial of payment or termination from Medicare and Medicaid programs.

To ensure that the three establishments can continue caring for patients covered by Medicare/Medicaid, they say they are requiring healthcare workers to become vaccinated.

Exemptions from the vaccine are allowed, and each of the organizations said in a release they are in the process of planning for the collection and evaluation of those requests.

The CMS interim final rule is different from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard, which was also issued on Nov. 5.

The CMS final interim rule specifically preempts the applicability of any state or local law to the contrary and therefore this rule supersedes Montana House Bill 702.

As healthcare providers, RiverStone, St. Vincent and Billings Clinic say it is their duty to care for and protect patients, including the most vulnerable among us.