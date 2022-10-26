BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, the day after Halloween, MSUB will play host to the Second Annual Clown Dance Masquerade competition.

Clown dance have long been part of Native culture to not only make people laugh but to provide healing as well.

They are meant to bring the community with the simple goal of spreading joy and laughter where there might be darkness.

Clown dances also played a significant role in the religious life of the Native Tribes.

Christian Parrish, a Crow Rapper most commonly known as “Supaman,” said that humor has been a big part of healing in Native American culture.

"The history of the clown dance kind of runs deep with Native people. Back in the day, clown members were distinguished members of the tribe. So, they would show up and bring that good medicine to the people and make everybody laugh and they would kind of break that seriousness," explained Parrish.

In fact, some scientific studies show humor and laughter can have an active influence on creative problem solving.

Brenda Roche, Pediatric Neuropsychologist at Billings Clinic, said that humor can prevent some of the clinical symptoms of depression and anxiety.

"When humor is used, it actually increases individual's decision making, problem solving, and creativity. It's been shown to decrease depression and anxiety, especially in really anxious situations or, you know, helping people really overcome like hardships,” emphasized Roche.

She also mentioned that Laughter and humor go a long way to helping us de-stress from our everyday life struggles.

The Masquerade Clown Dance competition is a free event open to everyone to attend and compete in – and there are prizes!

It will take place next Tuesday, November 1st, at MSU Billings campus inside Alterowitz Gym from 6 to 9pm.