When you go to bed tonight will you close your bedroom door? If this isn't something you routinely do you may want to rethink that.

Keenan Makin is a firefighter and paramedic with Lockwood Fire District.

He says that closing your bedroom door at night protects you and your loved ones in the event of a fire by keeping noxious gases and heat out.

Video from the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, ulfirefightersafety.org really shows the benefit to closing a bedroom door.

Closing a door helps to keeps oxygen in and gives firefighters more time to get to you.

In fact, experts say that having your door closed during a fire event can make a 900 degree difference in the temperature of your room. Yes, 900 degrees!

Keenan says time is really important because the synthetic materials in our homes help fire spread faster than ever.