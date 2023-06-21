Climate lawsuit plaintiffs invite questions from the public

BILLINGS, MT: The plaintiffs and attorney of the historic climate lawsuit, Held vs State of Montana, will answer questions from the public in a Zoom Q/A session on Wednesday to share their experiences with people across the state.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 7 pm.

Younger Montanans are encouraged to join to learn more about the experience of being a youth plaintiff and the ways they can get involved in climate action.

The trial of the first youth-led climate change lawsuit concluded in Helena on Tuesday.

Over the course of the first week of the trial, the defense and the plaintiffs' attorneys called several climate change scientists and state experts to the stand to testify about climate change and its impacts.

Judge Kathy Seeley said that she's waiting for final reports from both sides before she begins the process of making a verdict.

