Clearing your car wheel wells

Has your car been shaking at high speeds since this weekend's cold spell?

If you've been stuck in snow, you may end up with snow packed wheels.

The solid ice chunks surrounding your car's wheel wells can cause your steering wheel to shake.

NAPA Auto Parts store manager Dan McCarthy said as the cold weather continues and if the ice remains in your wheel well, it can turn hazardous.

"I would say especially in slick conditions, you're not going to be able to tell as well. It could cause a lack of ability to control your car," said McCarthy. "If it's that much out of vibration and the tire contact is just going to be up and down off the surface."

McCarthy said reaching high speeds of 40 miles per hour or more can inhibit your driving since snow packed wheel wells limit movement around the tire.

Dan McCarthy, said to be cautious when kicking the frozen ice under your wheels, as it can cause car damage.