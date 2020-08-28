BILLINGS, Mont. - Clear the Shelter is a nationwide event where animal shelters across the country work to find forever homes for all their animals.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is taking part in the event Saturday and Sunday.

Staff tells us they think they have a chance of doing the unthinkable, clearing their shelter of all animals. YVAS found a forever home for over 160 of their animals in August, now only 40 animals are left.

According to Tiffany Smith, Outreach Coordinator for the YVAS, they will have a prize wheel game for people to spin and see if they win a free adoption.

Smith says you can fill out applications online or in-person to get yourself a furry friend.