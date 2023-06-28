Lovell, WY- On June 23rd the Bighorn Canyon Nation Recreational Area in was heavily impacted by flash flooding conditions.

The flooding forced the closure of the road leading to the area and took out several powerlines.

However, much work has been done in order to reopen park roads and restore power for visitors.

It’s been days of work as several state and county agencies collaborated to remove mud, boulders and driftwood from recreational areas and still an echo of the flood remains.

It started when a strong thunderstorm hit Bighorn County the evening of JUne 23. This would soon after lead to flash flooding in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area.

The highwaters forced a complete evacuation of the area and road below Barry's Landing.

At the height of the flooding, Crooked Creek had covered Bighorn Canyon Road in rushing water and debris.

After the waters receded, it was noted that the left edge of the road has started to crumble.

And Lead Interpreter for the Bighorn Canyon, Christy Fleming, wants visitors to travel safely, especially on that particular stretch.

Fleming says that the office does "have federal highways coming up to inspect the road but right now we just have the jersey barriers and if people could just be careful through that area and also realize that with any more rain events more rocks are going to fall onto the road and so if you get up there before our maintenance folks do or right after a rain just be carful along the road."

The road and all areas around it were opened the night of the 24th after nearly all major floodwaters had receded.

Over the course of the week, county, state and federal agencies, namely emergency personnel from the Bighorn Country Sherriff’s department, North and South Bighorn Search and Rescue, Lovell Fire Department, Lovell Ambulance services, and Wyoming Department of Transportation, worked together to clear the debris by lifting heavy boulders and trees and scraping the mud from the road.

All in an effort to make the area more accessible to visitors.

But if guests plan to visit the recreational area this holiday weekend, Fleming says to be aware that there may still be flood debris scattered throughout the path and water ways of the canyon.

She goes on to say that “it’s going to be an amazing Fourth of July weekend just know that the lake has a ton of driftwood in it. It is chocolate milk colored and there is a lot of debris so if you come out on the lake just be careful of that.”

The flooding also took out two power poles that provided electricity to campsites and water systems at horseshoe bend that are still in need of repair.

And reports from Christy Fleming show that both power and water were able to be fully restored to all areas of the Bighorn Canyon at approximately 5pm on June 28.