Cleaning crews are working hard in Billings Public Schools to clean and disinfect the buildings for students and staff.

With students out of school, Executive Director of Facilities Scott Reiter said it's a good time for custodians to do thorough cleaning.

He said, "It's kind of an unusual circumstance where they get two weeks with nothing going on in the buildings. They're not in a rush to get something done. They can take time and really hit every area well."

Head Custodian at Billings Senior High School Rod Grotbo said cleaning is done in four steps. The first step involves using a cleaner to get the grime off, then spraying a disinfecting spray. After that, crews use another cleaner to wipe the residue off. Finally, cleaning crews use the new EvaClean Disinfecting Machines.

Reiter said the EvaClean Machines use technology to wrap surfaces with a disinfecting solution.

Reiter said the district currently has seven EvaClean Machines. He said the district ordered 36 more machines three weeks ago. He said they were supposed to arrive within a week, but have been delayed due to the coronavirus.

The custodians are putting signs on each classroom door as they finish disinfecting the room to make sure every area is cleaned.

Reiter said he expects the schools to be completely cleaned around the middle of next week.

Gotbo said an important cleaning tip to use when disinfecting at home is to know the dwell time for your cleaning product. He said the dwell time should be listed on the back label.

Gotbo said, "Every chemical has a dwell time where you spray it on the surface. It needs to sit there. It needs time to kill the germs. As opposed to, if you spray it on and wipe it down right away, you really defeated the purposed of cleaning that surface."