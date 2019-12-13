In Las Vegas Saturday night championships will be handed out. A couple of stories we haven’t talked about but certainly worth mentioning in the sport of bull riding are the bucking shoots.

Oklahoma bull rider Sage Kimzey has dominated bull riding this year like no other in NFR history. On Saturday night he’ll win his six consecutive title. He put an exclamation point on that on Friday after Stetson Wright posted a 95-1/2. Kimzey would steal the round with a 94. That’s two points off the arena record and it’s been a victory lap this week at the NFR pretty much wrapping up the world title last summer.

Now from the young guy to a veteran cowboy, perhaps nearing the end of a great career is Billings' own Clay Tryan. He’s a three time world champion and now at the age of 40, is trying to balance career and being a dad to three boys who all hope to one day follow in his footsteps.

"They got a few years left but hopefully I do it a few years more. I got a thirteen year old he says when he's eighteen he's making it so I said you better get with it so we'll see on that one," said Tryan.

He’s a future Hall of Famer and tomorrow night wraps up his week in Vegas as for the future he hopes to chase one more world championship.

Tryan said, "It's tough but I think it's the main reason I'm still trying to make it. They're here, they love it and try to take it all in. I think it's good as a dad like if you are good at something which everyone is, that your kids see how hard you look at it and hopefully you pass it on to them."

A great career for Clay Tryan and don’t count him out, he may just have one more shot in the world championship.