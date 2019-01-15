Melstone Public Schools canceled classes Tuesday, for "potential threats made by a student towards [the] school and student body."

Melstone is located in eastern Musselshell County, MT.

Here is the statement posted on the school district's website:

Superintendent Scott and the Board of Trustees have been made aware of potential threats made by a student towards our school and student body. The district takes these threats very seriously and need time to investigate and ensure the safety of our students and faculty. The administration is working with law enforcement at this time.

Information is limited. This story will be updated as more comes in.