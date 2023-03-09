BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Livestock Commission is hosting a class focusing on the process of Artificial Insemination.

"It's the difference between the tenderness and size of the steak you see on your plate," said Travis Cline, an Instructor for ABS Global.

Cline said the process deals in injecting cattle semen inside of a cow, using a tool commonly known as a gun.

The gun is inserted inside the cow at a 45 degree angle, depositing the semen. 9 months later, a new calve is born.

As the calves grow into cows, farmers are able to continue selecting and breeding specific genes, creating a more robust and stronger herd.

When the beef cows go to slaughter, the objective is better quality meat will be offered in the marketplace.

The meat can change as far as bigger size and tender and juicer meat.

"It's important info for people to know. Knowing how that steak makes it to the grocery store or your plate is interesting," said Cline.

Students learn the process, and some apply it to more areas than breeding cattle.

" I really want to start learning how to do it for my families ranch, but also at the vet clinic where I work," said Loni Waid, a student in the course.

"I grew up around cattle and horses so it just really intrigued me to learn more about what I'm actually doing."

More information on the course and the organization running it can be found here.