BILLINGS, Mont. - This week marks National AG Week, designed to recognize and support the contribution agriculture has on everyone's daily lives.

The Crazy Peak Cattle Women non-profit has a mission to help educate people about agriculture's importance.

The non-profit teamed up with Pioneer Meats, a local meat shop in Big Timber, where they hosted 50 elementary school students from there and Rapelje to teach them about the process it takes to get meat out to the consumer.

"It's about showing what farmers and ranchers do to showcase where our food comes from," said Tara Becken, the President of Crazy Peak Cattle Women.

Students got to see how portions of meat are cut, and eventually packaged for sale in the marketplace.

"I liked learning about meat and seeing how things get made," said Brayden Meadows, a 4th grade student in Big Timber.

"I hope other schools do stuff like this in other areas."

The field trip included a contest for bratwurst recipes made by the students. Selected students recipes were eaten by the students and staff.

The recipes included Cheezy Cheese Lamb and Beef Tex Mex Brat, and Sweet and Spicy Hola Snackstick.