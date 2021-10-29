BILLINGS, Mont. - Clark Avenue neighbors are planning their annual Halloween block party for Sunday, October 31. They didn't have it last year due to the pandemic.

Neighbors in the area successfully petitioned the city to have the road closed from 1st Street to 4th Street.

Homeowner Gina Brott said the road will close to cars at 4 p.m. on Halloween. She said thousands of people usually come trick or treating on Clark Avenue and it would feel really unsafe to have the road open to cars.

"It would be a nightmare to try to have people maneuvering their cars through all kinds of people," said another homeowner Noni Ramage. "Because it's not just the sidewalk. Both sidewalks are full. The streets are full. It's just wall to wall people. Cars would not be safe." So, how many people typically come to Clark Avenue for trick-or-treating? "We plan for about 4500 trick-or-treaters," homeowner Rachel Jennings said. "People don't believe us, but we really do. We get about 4500 pieces of candy and they're all gone by 9 o'clock at night."

Brott said less people are participating this year because of COVID, so she doesn't know exactly what to expect. For those who are participating, the event is a lot of fun. "It's just really fun," Ramage said. "I mean, we have music going. People love it. Kids love it. Parents love it."

"We love our street," homeowner Rachel Jennings said. " And, we love our community. It's just a fun thing to do. It's something for people to look forward to every year."

Brott said trick or treating in the area will go from 5 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

